‘Snowdrop’ actress Park Soo-ryun dies aged 29

South Korean actor Park Soo-ryun, who starred in the TV series Snowdrop, has died aged 29.

According to local media reports, the actor fell down a set of stairs while on her way home on Sunday (June 11). Park was rushed to hospital where doctors attempted to revive her, but she was later pronounced brain-dead.

The actor’s family have decided to donate her organs, saying that they would be “comforted” knowing that her heart would help someone else.

In a statement (via Soompi), Park’s mother said: “Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating.”

Park passed away at Suwon Hospital of Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Center, with her funeral procession taking place on Tuesday (June 13).

The actor made her debut in the 2018 musical Il Tenore. She also appeared in several other musicals, including Finding Mr. Destiny, The Days We Loved, Siddhartha and The Cellar.

In Snowdrop, Park played a student at the Hosu Women’s University. The drama series also stars Jung Hae-in, BLACKPINK singer Jisoo and Yoo In-na.

In January last year, Kim Mi-soo, who also starred in Snowdrop, died “suddenly” aged 30. Her cause of death was not released.