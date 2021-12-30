‘Snowdrop’ can continue to be broadcasted, rules Korean court

A South Korean court has ruled in favour of TV network JTBC’s controversial K-drama series Snowdrop, giving it the green light to continue airing.

According to a report by Korea JoongAng Daily, an injunction by civic group The Declaration Of Global Citizen In Korea, filed on December 22 against South Korean network JTBC to halt the broadcast Snowdrop, was dismissed by the Seoul Western District Court yesterday (December 29).

The civic group had filed the injunction claiming that Snowdrop allegedly “portrays the National Security Planning (NSP) in a positive light and that it implies wrong values that violence by the state can be justified”.

The NSP were an agency of the previous authoritarian South Korean regime of the 1980s that were known for “fabricating espionage cases, imprisoning and often executing the falsely accused”, per Korea JoongAng Daily. Notably, Snowdrop is set in 1987, a pivotal year in the South Korea’s history that saw a nationwide mass movement that forced the ruling government to hold elections.

“Even if Snowdrop is based on a distortion of history, the probability that the public will blindly accept [those distortions as fact] is low,” the court said of its decision, per The Financial News and as translated by Soompi. “Unless the content of the drama directly involves [the civic group], it’s difficult to argue that it infringes on the rights of [the group].”

Previously, JTBC had responded to public uproar over Snowdrop, describing the alleged distortions of history as “misunderstandings”. It added that the drama includes “the production team’s intent of hoping for no repetition of an abnormal era in which individual freedom and happiness are oppressed by unjust power”.