‘Snowdrop’ is the most-watched Disney+ series in Singapore and South Korea

JTBC and Disney+’s new historical K-drama series Snowdrop has become the most-watched show on the streaming platform in several regions.

Starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-in, the controversial South Korean drama is now the most popular series on the platform for a number of regions in the Asia-Pacific region. According to data from streaming analytics website FlixPatrol, Snowdrop ranks first among the most-watched series in Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

This indicates that Snowdrop is dominating views from four out of five regions it is available to stream from, with the exception of Japan. However, the South Korean series still remains popular in taht country coming in at Number Three, behind Hawkeye and The Book of Boba Fett.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, South Korean cable television network JTBC announced that it would be taking “strong measures” against the spread of alleged false information about Snowdrop. Although it did not specify the “falsehood” in its statement, the series has notably been accused of allegedly distorting the history of South Korea’s democratisation movement.

This comes after an online petition calling for the cancellation of the series was posted to the website of the Blue House last month. The petition had alleged that Snowdrop “defames the value and reputation of the democratisation movement”, and had reached over 200,000 signatures in its first 24 hours.

However, a South Korean court has since ruled that the series would be permitted to continue airing. “Even if Snowdrop is based on a distortion of history, the probability that the public will blindly accept [those distortions as fact] is low,” the court said of its decision.