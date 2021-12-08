Daveed Diggs finds New Eden in ‘Snowpiercer’ season three trailer

The trailer for season three of Snowpiercer has just been released – check it out below.

The post-apocalyptic TV series will be returning on TNT next month, after making a move over from Netflix.

Daveed Diggs reprises his role as Layton in the show, and opens the trailer teasing the next steps after Melanie’s (Jennifer Connelly) sacrifice.

Advertisement

Watch the new Snowpiercer trailer here:

Snowpiercer was renewed for a fourth season this year by TNT, soon after production on season three had wrapped.

“Snowpiercer has been an incredibly successful series for us that continues to capture the imagination of viewers, grow audience and maintain strong ratings,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV.

“All of our seasons embark on an emotional, unexpected ride and the well-plotted storylines will continue to evolve and remain relevant to audiences. We’re excited to keep the train running into Season Four.”

Advertisement

In a three-star review of Snowpiercer season two, NME‘s Beth Webb said: “Its consistent unpredictability and absorbing lead performers are just enough to sustain the appeal of the show’s first season.

“In casting Bean, however, it has scored its biggest win. More than a seasoned villain at this stage in his career, the actor’s effortless, lip-curling depiction of malevolence makes him both chilling and wildly good fun to watch. It’s the slightly camp, invigorating injection that the show needs if it’s going to make it to its third season intact.”