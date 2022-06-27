Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are expecting their first child

South Korean celebrity couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have announced that they are expecting their first child.

On June 27, Son took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy. “A new life has come to us..,” wrote the 40-year-old actress, per Soompi, alongside an image of flowers in bloom.

“I’m still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement,” she added. “As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven’t even told anyone around me yet. Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us.”

“We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us,” continued Son. “I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health.”

The pair, who had previously been co-stars in the 2018 crime-thriller film The Negotiation and the hit romance drama Crash Landing On You (2019-2020), first confirmed their relationship on New Years day in 2021, revealing that they began dating shortly after the latter project had concluded.

The couple announced their engagement in February this year through letters posted on their social media accounts, and later held their wedding ceremony on March 31.

Earlier this year, Son starred in the melodrama series Thirty-Nine alongside Hospital Playlist’s Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun. The trio had starred as a group of long-time high school friends as they navigate adulthood, love, and loss in their late thirties.

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin is set to star in several upcoming action films, including The Point Men, Confidential Assignment 2 and Harbin.