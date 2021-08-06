Son Ye-jin and Jeon Mi-do take lead roles in upcoming K-drama ‘Thirty Nine’

Actresses Son Ye-jin and Jeon Mi-do have taken on lead roles in the upcoming JTBC drama, Thirty, Nine.

On August 4, the South Korean network announced that the two actress would be starring in Thirty, Nine, per The Korea Times. with Kim Ji-hyun in the third lead role. The series is currently scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2022.

The drama will follow the lives and friendship of a trio of long-time high school friends, played by the three actresses. Son, who rose to international popularity with the hit 2019 series Crash Landing On You, will play dermatologist Cha Mi-jo, who appears to “have it all”, with a successful job and loving family.

Meanwhile, Jeon stars as Jung Chan-young, an acting coach who is described as an opinionated and straight-forward character. Jeon recently rose to fame with her role in the Netflix series Hospital Playlist, which is currently in its second season. On the other hand, Kim will portray Jang Joo-hee, the introverted manager of a cosmetics brand.

The trio will be joined by Yeon Woo-jin, Lee Moo-saeng, and Lee Tae-hwan in supporting roles, per The Pop Herald. Thirty, Nine directed by Kim Sang-ho, who previously helmed the 2020 JTBC romance drama Run On. The show is also written by scriptwriter Yoo Young-a, who is known for her work on tvN’s hit romance drama Encounter (2018).

In other K-drama news, JTBC recently released a new teaser for Lost, starring Ryu Jun-yeol and Jeon Do-yeon. The series is set to premiere on September 4, and tells the story of ordinary people who have worked hard all their lives, only to realise that they have not “become anything”.