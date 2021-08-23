Song Hye-kyo discusses portraying romance in her late-thirties

South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo has opened up about how her acting has evolved over the years.

In a written interview with Vogue Korea, the actress discussed portraying romance in her late-thirties for the upcoming SBS drama Now, We Are Breaking Up. Also starring Jang Ki-yong (Come And Hug Me, My Roommate Is a Gumiho), the romance series is scheduled to premiere in November.

“I get asked, ‘Are you doing another romance drama?’,” said the 39-year-old actress, as translated by Soompi. “But I think that in the romance dramas I acted in during my 20s, during my 30s, and now, I’m changing externally and internally, and I believe there are small differences in the feelings I portray as I act.”

Advertisement

Song explained: “I think that as time passes and I build myself through various experiences, the aspects I express while acting, even if it’s of the same situation, will definitely be different from the past.”

She also went on to discuss her character, Ha Young-eun, in the upcoming drama. “The female lead of Now, We Are Breaking Up is not one from a fairytale-like fantasy romance. She’s a character who’s similar to my age, and her worries and situations were very realistic.”

The actress also pointed out Young-eun “approaches work and love in an active and powerful way”, expressing her admiration for the character. “In love or in a relationship, she loves herself first, and she has a wise and healthy mindset regarding love and her relationship with those around her. I really wanted to act as this character of Ha Young-eun in a new way.”

Now, We Are Breaking Up is a romantic drama directed by Lee Gil-bok (Dr. Romantic 2). The series revolves Ha Young-eun, a realistic and disciplined fashion designer, and freelance fashion photographer Yoon Jae-kook (played by Jang) as they navigate love and break-ups.