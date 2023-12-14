Song Ji-hyo wins lawsuit against former agency for ₩984million in unpaid earnings

South Korean actress Song Ji-hyo has won a lawsuit against her former agency, Uzu Rocks, for unpaid earnings of about ₩984million (nearly USD$750,000).

Song first filed the lawsuit against the company earlier this year in April after terminating her contract for unpaid salaries, per Soompi. At the time, Uzu Rocks had agreed to break the contract and released a public apology to Song.

The Seoul Central District Court had officially ruled in favour of Song during a trial on November 22, ruling that Uzu Rocks pay her a settlement of ₩984million in earnings, as well as additional sums due to delayed interest.

While the company had officially received the judgement on November 28, Uzu Rocks has yet to respond, and has failed to file an appeal against the final verdict by the deadline provided by the court as of yesterday (December 13).

When reached out to for comment, a representative from Uzu Rocks told TV Report, as translated by Soompi: “We plan to pay [Song Ji-hyo what she is owed].” When asked why the company had not decided to file an appeal against the verdict, Uzu Rocks’ legal representative said, “It’s right for us to pay [her what she’s owed]. We are at fault.”

Meanwhile, Song Ji-hyo’s legal counsel has also offered comment on the final verdict of her lawsuit, telling press in a brief statement that she and her legal team are currently in the midst of “internal” discussions about “future measures against Uzu Rocks”.

