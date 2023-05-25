Song Joong-ki is Louis Vuitton’s newest brand ambassador

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki has been named Louis Vuitton’s newest brand ambassador.

Yesterday (May 24), Harpers Bazaar Singapore reported that Song Joong-ki, known for his roles in Descendants of the Sun and Vincenzo, has been announced as French fashion brand Louis Vuitton’s newest house ambassador.

The actor is the latest South Korean celebrity to become an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, following BTS member J-Hope and Hyein of K-pop girl group NewJeans.

According to Harpers Bazaar Singapore, Song Joong-ki made his debut appearance for the brand at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, on the red carpet for the premiere of the feature film Hopeless.

Hopeless follows the story of Yun-kyu (Hong Sa-bin), a man who wishes to escape his everyday life. He soon encounters Chi-gun (Song), a crime organization underboss, and becomes entangled in risky situations.

Prior to the premiere of Hopeless, Song spoke to South Korean media about how he had decided to shoot the project pro bono. “I love challenging myself with uncertainty. This may sound a bit bold, but I’ve been successful so many times that I wanted to give myself time to do something fun,” he said, per The Korea Herald.

