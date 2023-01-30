‘Vincenzo’ and ‘Reborn Rich’ actor Song Joong-ki announces marriage and wife’s pregnancy

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki, whose most recent projects include Reborn Rich and Vincenzo, has announced he’s gotten married and has a child on the way.

On January 30, the 37-year-old actor uploaded a letter to his official fan cafe website announcing his marriage earlier today (January 30) to former actress Katy Louise Saunders, as well as her pregnancy.

“Today, I am greeting you because I want to share a promise that is more happy and valuable to me than anything. I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other,” wrote the actor, as translated by Soompi.

Advertisement

“We naturally dreamed of creating a happy family together. We have put in much effort to keep each other’s promises, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us,” Song announced. “And today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple.”

Song first confirmed that he was in a relationship with a woman last December. Although he did not confirm her identity at the time, fans and media outlets soon identified Saunders through a speech the actor made at the APAN Star Awards in September 2022.

In the speech, he included thanks to his “beloved Katy, Nala, Maya and Antes”. Nala is Song’s own pet dog, who he has previously featured in photoshoots, while Maya and Antes are Saunders’ dogs.

Besides Vincenzo and Reborn Rich, Song also had a cameo in 2022 K-drama Little Women, as well as a lead role in 2021 Netflix movie Space Sweepers. His upcoming projects include the movie Bogota: City of the Lost.