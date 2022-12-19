‘Reborn Rich’ now the second highest-rated K-drama in South Korean cable history

JTBC’s Reborn Rich, led by Song Joong-ki, has overtaken the 2018 hit series SKY Castle as the second highest-rated drama in South Korean cable television history.

On December 19, Yonhap News Agency reported that South Korean cable channel JTBC’s ongoing drama Reborn Rich hit a national average viewership rating of 24.9per cent with its 14th episode, which aired on Sunday night (December 18), according to Nielson Ratings Korea.

This makes it the second highest-rated drama in South Korean cable history, overtaking the 2018-2019 satire series SKY Castle, which had previously achieved a rating of 23.8per cent with its final episode.

Following its conclusion in February 2019, SKY Castle had the title of highest-rated cable drama in South Korea for over a year before it was overtaken by Doctor Foster remake The World of the Married in May 2020, which continues to hold the title with a viewership rating of 28.4per cent with its its final episode. Both series were also produced by JTBC.

Reborn Rich will air its last two episodes on December 24 and 25. It remains to be seen if the series’ ratings will continue to rise in its finale week.

The ongoing series is an adaptation of the hit webtoon The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate. The fantasy drama follows a man named Yoon Hyun-woo (Song Joong-ki), who is betrayed and murdered by the youngest son of the wealthy Sunyang family that he has served all his life. He is later reborn into the family, and begins to plot his revenge from within.

In a three-star review of Reborn Rich, NME‘s Carmen Chin called the series’ plot “overwhelming” but praised its “spectacular, all-star cast that drives the series home.”