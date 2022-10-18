Song Joong-ki, Shin Hyun-been and Lee Sung-min introduce ‘Reborn Rich’ in intriguing new trailer

JTBC and Viu have unveiled the first trailer for upcoming K-drama Reborn Rich, starring Song Joong-ki (Vincenzo, Descendants of the Sun).

On October 14, Viu shared the new trailer for the series on its YouTube channel, which features its main cast introducing the series plot. Reborn Rich is led by Song, along with veteran actor Lee Sung-min (The Spy Gone North) and Hospital Playlist’s Shin Hyun-been.

“This story is about… the revenge of a man who was born into a poor family, and sacrificed his life as a slave to the wealthy family,” they begin, each sitting in a luxurious study. “No, actually, it’s about the youngest son of a wealthy family, swallowing up a business with his greed like a hog.”

“The true colours of the rich, an invisible war over succession. Filthy bribery and… a man who was reborn as a new person,” share the three actors, questioning the reason behind his rebirth.

Reborn Rich is based on the webtoon The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate. The series tells the story of a poor man named Yoon Hyun-woo (Song). He loyally serves the wealthy Sunyang Group, which is led by patriarch Jin Yang-chul (Lee).

He is eventually betrayed and killed by the group’s youngest son Jin Do-joon. However, Hyun-woo wakes up to find out that he has been reincarnated into the body of Do-joon.

Using his strange circumstances, the young man vows to take his revenge on the ruthless family by secretly plotting a hostile takeover. Along the way, he meets Seo Min-young (Shin), an anti-corruption prosecutor investigating the Jin family.

The upcoming series will also star Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young as Rachel, one of Do-joon’s friends and the CEO of a company called Miracle Investment.

Reborn Rich is helmed by director Jung Dae-yoon, who last worked on fantasy-romance dramas I’m Not A Robot and W: Two Worlds Apart. It is written by Kim Tae-hee, who worked on the coming-of-age history drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal in 2010, where Song made his breakthrough as an actor.

Reborn Rich premieres on November 18 on JTBC, and will also be available to stream on Viu.