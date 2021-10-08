Song Joong-ki shares his thoughs on the global popularity of ‘Squid Game’

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki has shared his thoughts on the success of Netflix’s hit series Squid Game.

During an “open talk” segment at the 26th Busan International Film Festival, Song brought up the survival series and its international popularity. According to MyDaily, the actor said that he had noticed foreigners enjoying the series when he traveled abroad on to shoot an upcoming project in Europe.

“Last week, I went overseas to film for Bogota. I went to an island in Europe, but the plane to the island was small. Around me, three foreigners were downloading and watching Squid Game,” said the Vincenzo actor, as translated by Koreaboo.

Song went on to add that he had witnessed “many” locals watching the series throughout his stay on the island. The actor expressed his excitement towards the growing popularity of Korean content, nodding to the success of his movie Space Sweepers, which had been released on Netflix earlier this year in February.

“Back when Space Sweepers ranked on Netflix’s Top 10, I read articles about the accomplishment. But to be honest, I couldn’t really believe that it had actually become successful around the world,” he revealed.

“Besides, I was worried that some of the Korean cultural sentiments from the movie might not deliver to the international viewers. So I felt extra proud when I saw with my own eyes that these locals are actually watching and praising Korean content,” Song added.

As a leading actor in the industry, Song added that the rising popularity of Korean television and cinema has imparted a greater sense of responsibility onto him. “Not only did I feel extremely happy, but I also felt a sense of responsibility to continue making good shows,” he shared.