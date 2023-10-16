Song Kang, Kim Yoo-jung dance under the rain in new teaser for ‘My Demon’

South Korean TV network SBS has released a new teaser for its upcoming fantasy-romance K-drama series My Demon, starring Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung.

In the upcoming K-drama, Jung Gu-won (played by Song Kang of Sweet Home fame) is a demon who can live forever by making deals with humans, who he looks down on throughout his 200-year reign. After getting involved with Do Do-hee (Kim Yoo-jung), he mysteriously loses all his powers to her.

Meanwhile, Do Do-hee is the arrogant successor of the wealthy Future Group who struggles to trust those around her. To prevent his own demise, Gu-won enters a contractual marriage with Do-hee in order to protect her, and they soon begin developing real romantic feelings for each other.

The new clip features the pair meeting in the rain as Do-hee narrates: “I cannot get shaken up. We aren’t really married anyways. Being fake has always been sweeter, anyway”.

“Again, I’m the only one being sincere,” Gu-won answers as the pair prepare for their wedding day. “Creating the perfect external image of an ideal couple – you haven’t forgotten the contract, right?”

My Demon will premiere on SBS on November 24 at 10pm KST, with episodes airing on Fridays and Saturdays.

