Here’s when Song Kang’s new K-drama ‘My Demon’ will premiere

SBS has confirmed when the Song Kang-starring new drama My Demon will premiere, ahead of it arriving on screens next month.

My Demon will take the form of a fantasy rom-com, in which Kim Yoo-jung will play the demon-like chaebol heiress Do Do-hee. Song Kang will also star as the demon Jung Gu-won, who loses his powers when the pair enter into a contractual marriage.

In his 200-year reign, Gu-won made deals with humans, using their souls as collateral. But, after meeting and marrying Do-hee, he loses his powers and can only survive by protecting his new wife.

“I’m really happy to be able to work together with My Demon,” Song said of the drama (per Soompi). “Please show lots of interest and anticipation as we are working hard to film and show a great project that lives up to expectations.”

Kim added: “It’s a project in which the charismatic character and story felt interesting to me. I’m filming enjoyably with heart-fluttering excitement because I think I will be able to showcase a new side of me that I have not been able to until now. Please spend the end of 2023 with My Demon.”

My Demon will premiere on SBS on November 24 at 10pm KST, with episodes airing every Friday and Saturday.

In other K-drama news, Rowoon has opened up about the challenges of his new K-drama, The Matchmakers. The actor plays Shim Jung-woo in the series – a Joseon dynasty scholar whose life gets turned upside down after the sudden death of his bride.

“There are parts where Shim Jung Woo’s words [coming] from the historical or situational background may feel a little different from [sentiments of] the current times,” he said of one difficulty of the project. “I tried to express those parts without making him seem hateful.”