‘Forecasting Love And Weather’: Song Kang, Park Min-young star in charming teaser

Netflix has dropped a new teaser for its upcoming romance K-drama series Forecasting Love And Weather, starring Song Kang and Park Min-young.

The new teaser begins with shots of Seoul drenched in rain, as the voice of a weather forecaster announces: “Just an hour ago, the cloud was only two kilometres thick.” We then see the budding romance between two weather forecasters, Jin Ha-kyung (Park Min-young) and Lee Si-woo (Song Kang), with the pair adamant on keeping their office romance under wraps.

However, their secret relationship gets progressively harder to keep confidential. “This office romance is killing me,” says a disgruntled Ha-kyung, as the clip closes with the couple sharing a longing gaze.

The new K-drama series is set to the two employees of the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), South Korea’s national weather forecast service, as they navigate a newfound office romance.

Ha-kyung is a general weather forecaster who is especially particular about keeping her personal and professional lives separate, while Si-woo is a special reporter who is well-known in the office to be easy-going and highly intelligent.

Forecasting Love And Weather is scheduled to premiere on February 12 on South Korean broadcast network JTBC, as well as globally on Netflix. Aside from Song and Park, the series will also feature a supporting cast of Yoon Park (Itaewon Class, You Are My Spring), Girl’s Day‘s Yura and more.

Meanwhile, Disney+ Korea has recently dropped a teaser for its upcoming original K-drama series Grid, starring Seo Kang-joon (Are You Human?), Kim Ah-joong, Kim Mu-yul (Space Sweepers), Lee Si-young (Sweet Home) and more. The show is slated to premiere on the streaming service on February 16.