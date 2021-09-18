NewsTV News

Sopranos fans remember James Gandolfini on his 60th birthday

"His portrayal of Tony Soprano will live on as one of the greatest performances in television history"

By Elizabeth Aubrey
The Sopranos
'The Sopranos' never teased us with the mid-season break. Credit: HBO

Sopranos fans have been remembering actor James Gandolfini on what would have been his 60th birthday.

Ganolfini played Tony Soprano in the much loved hit HBO show which ran for six seasons. He passed away in 2013 at the age of 51.

HBO shared a picture of Gandolfini with a tweet which read: “Remembering the iconic James Gandolfini on what would have been his 60th birthday.

“His portrayal of Tony Soprano will live on as one of the greatest performances in television history.”

Tarantino’s The New Beverly Cinema shared a picture of Gandolfini in tribute and said “Remembering James Gandolfini on his birthday.”

While his co-star on the show, Steven Van Zandt said: “Happy Birthday Jimmy. Forever one of the best.”

Other co-stars also paid tribute including Michael Imperioli who said: “Dear Jim, Today marks 60 years since you came into this world. As fate would have it, I am in Rome, the city where you left this world. I will think of you today as I wander these ancient streets. I will remember the laughs most of all.”

“Today I am reminded how fortunate I am to have acted beside you more than I ever did (or ever will, most likely) with anyone else. What a privilege. Thank you for the friendship, generosity and kindness.”

You can see some more tributes to Gandolfini here:

The prequel film to The SopranosThe Many Saints of Newark is set to arrive in cinemas next month.

A synopsis of the film says: “Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city.

“Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities — and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.”

The Many Saints Of Newark shared its official trailer earlier this summer and is currently scheduled to be released in UK cinemas on October 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement