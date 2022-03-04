‘Soundtrack #1’: Park Hyung-sik, Han So-hee yearn for more in new teaser

Disney+ has released a brand-new teaser for its much-anticipated upcoming romance K-drama Soundtrack #1.

The brief 15-second teaser features shots of Seo Eun-soo (Han So-hee) and Han Sun-woo (Park Hyung-sik) spending time together. Eun-soo then asks Sun-woo why he’s unable to confess his feelings to the person he likes in a voiceover. He responds saying, “It’s not that I can’t, it’s that I choose not to.”

Eun-soo wonders if it’s because he’s afraid of rejection as we see Sun-woo longingly staring at her, without her noticing. Sun-woo clarifies that this isn’t the case: “Not because I’m scared of getting rejected, but because I’m scared of losing her.”

Advertisement

Scheduled to premiere on March 23, Soundtrack #1 revolves around a pair of longtime friends and music lovers who end up living together for two weeks after unexpected circumstances. As the pair spend more time together, they begin to question their relationship as the line between friends and lovers grows increasingly blurry.

Han’s Seo Eun-soo is a lyricist who made her debut three years prior to the beginning of the drama. She is described as a lively and straightforward character who is honest and open about her emotions. Meanwhile, Park’s Han Sun-woo is described as a quiet photographer with a warm and caring personality.

Several OSTs for the series have since been unveiled, including tracks by SUPER JUNIOR’s Kyuhyun, Kim Jong-kook, and former Wanna One member Kim Jae-hwan, all of which will receive accompanying music videos. Other artists featured on the soundtrack also include South Korean indie trio Standing Egg and NCT’s Doyoung.