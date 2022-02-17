‘Soundtrack #1’: release date, plot details, cast and everything we know so far

Disney+ is set to release Soundtrack #1 (previously titled Why Did You Come To My House) sometime next month.

The upcoming mini-series will be led by Han So-hee, who gained international recognition following her roles in Netflix’s action-thriller My Name and JTBC’s romance series Nevertheless in 2021. Starring alongside her is ZE:A’s Park Hyung-sik, who recently made a comeback in the apocalyptic thriller Happiness, after completing his military service.

Soundtrack #1 will centre on a pair of longtime friends and music lovers who end up living together for two weeks. The two end up threading the line between love and friendship in the process of making music.

Without further ado, here is all we know about Soundtrack #1 so far.

Who is part of the Soundtrack #1 cast?

Han So-hee and Park Hyung-sik will play the lead characters in Soundtrack #1.

The former stars as Seo Eun-soo, a lyricist who made her debut three years prior to the beginning of the K-drama. She is described as a lively and straightforward character who is honest and open about her emotions.

Meanwhile, Park Hyung-sik will play her best friend of over 20 years, Han Sun-woo. He is a rookie photographer with a warm and caring personality, despite being a man of few words.

What is the plot of Soundtrack #1?

After an unexpected incident, the two longtime friends wind up having to live together for two weeks. The pair’s feelings for one another begin to unravel throughout the time they spend under the same roof, and hints of their blossoming romance begin to find their way into the lyrics of Eun-soo’s songs.

What has the cast said about Soundtrack #1?

In an interview with Allure Korea, Han So-hee described the series as a “one-act play with the themes and emotions of [one’s] first love”.

“I’m a lyricist, so I don’t sing while filming, but I filmed while listening to a lot of good songs, as well as songs that will be used as OSTs [for the drama],” added the actress. “The songs were all so sad, and it was a fascinating how [each song] changed when the lyrics were attached.”

Who directed and wrote Soundtrack #1?

Soundtrack #1 was directed by Kim Hee-won, who is best known for helming hit dramas such as Vincenzo (2021) and The Crowned Clown (2019). Its script was written by Ahn Sae-bom, who appears to be making her screenwriting debut with the series.

When will Soundtrack #1 be released?

Soundtrack #1 is currently slated to premiere sometime in March 2022.