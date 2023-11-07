Noh Sang-hyun reconnects with an old flame new ‘Soundtrack #2’ teaser

Disney+ has released the first teaser for its upcoming romance K-drama series, Soundtrack #2, starring Noh Sang-hyun and Geum Sae-rok.

Soundtrack #2 stars Noh Sang-hyun (Pachinko) and Geum Sae-rok (The Interest of Love) as ex-lovers who reunite four years after their breakup. Meanwhile, Soundtrack #1 director Kim Hee-won returns to helm the brand-new season.

“Soundtrack #2 tells the story of Hyeonseo and Suho, two young sweethearts who break up after six years together. Torn apart by lies and misunderstanding, the pair go their separate ways only to be reconnected when Suho, a successful CEO, hires a piano tutor who turns out to be Hyeonseo,” reads a press release.

The new teaser for Soundtrack #2 opens with footage from the first season, before introducing us to the new characters Geum Sae-rok and Noh Sang-hyun will be playing.

“Can we start again after breaking up?” reads a title card in the video, before showcasing the affection the former couple still have for one another, despite having separated all those years ago.

Soundtrack #2 will premiere on Disney+ this December. International availability for the upcoming K-drama has yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

Soundtrack #2 is the second season of Disney+’s ongoing Soundtrack K-drama anthology. Soundtrack #1 premiered in March 2022 and starred Han So-hee and Park hyung-sik as childhood best friends who end up falling in love.

In a glowing four-star review of Soundtrack #1, NME‘s Tanu I. Raj called the series “one of the most sublime offerings of this summer”, adding that it’s an “an intimate romance [that] becomes the perfect comfort watch”.

In other news, Ma Dong-seok has been cast in Netflix’s upcoming original film, titled Badland Hunters. The film will reportedly be set in the universe as the 2023 disaster-thriller Concrete Utopia.

Meanwhile, The Marvels director Nia DaCosta has revealed how the K-drama Itaewon Class led her to cast Park Seo-joon in the upcoming superhero film.