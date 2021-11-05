South Korea’s KBS to resume filming music shows with live studio audiences

South Korean broadcasting giant KBS has announced its plans to bring live audiences back for its music programmes.

On November 4, News1 reported that KBS would be reinstating live studio audiences for its music programmes for the first time in nearly two years. The network had first begun removing studio audiences in January 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with its weekly K-pop music show Music Bank.

According to the report, Open Concert will be the first programme to welcome live audiences back into the studio starting from mid-November. The show features performances by artists across a wide range of genres, from classical music to K-pop.

Following soon after will be Yoo Hee-yeol’s Sketchbook, Immortal Songs and Gayo Stage. The network also shared that it will “eventually” allow live audiences to return to Music Bank.

“In order to keep performances safe and healthy, we will strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines such as maintaining distance between seats and limiting the number of audience members,” wrote KBS in its statement, as translated by Soompi.

“Each program’s precise schedule and instructions on how to apply for the live audience will be posted on its website,” it added.

In related news, South Korean cable network tvN have also announced plans to reinstate live studio audiences. According to Yonhap News Agency, they will begin filming skit series Comedy Big League with live audiences for the first time in 20 months starting next week.