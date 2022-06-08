South Korea’s oldest TV host Song Hae has died at 95

South Korean television host Song Hae has passed away. He was 95 years old.

According to police and hospital officials consulted by Yonhap News Agency, Song passed away on the morning of June 8 (today), at his home in southern Seoul. As of writing, a cause of death has not been disclosed.

Song is best known as South Korea’s oldest active media personality, having hosted KBS’ National Singing Contest since its premiere in 1988. In the years leading up to his death, however, Song had expressed his desire to step down as host, citing his health issues.

Advertisement

Last month, he was awarded the title of Oldest TV Music Talent Show Host by the Guinness World Records. Song was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2010 Baeksang Arts Awards and the Order of Cultural Merit by the Korean Pop Culture and Arts Awards in 2014 for his contributions to the show.

Born in 1927, Song was a North Korean refugee who escaped to South Korea during the Korean War. He began his career as an entertainer by joining the Changgong musical group in his early 20s. He worked as a comedian, singer and actor throughout his career before finding his niche in hosting.

Apart from hosting, Song Hae had also starred in shows like KBS2’s reality series A Look at Myself and MBC TV’s documentary series All Broadcasting in the World.