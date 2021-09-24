South Korean actor Kim Jung-hyun signs with new agency

South Korean actor Kim Jung-hyun has signed an exclusive contract with Story J Company.

Earlier today (September 24), Story J Company announced in a statement the 31-year-old actor had signed an exclusive contract with them. The agency is home to a roster of well-known actors, including Kim Tae-hee (Hi Bye, Mama!), Seo In-guk (The Smile Has Left Your Eyes) and former SISTAR member Kim Da-som.

“As a management company specialising in actors, we’ve been keeping an eye on Kim Jung-hun’s talent as an actor,” wrote the agency, as translated by Soompi. “After learning that Kim Jung Hyun was going on an independent path, we talked sincerely with him for a long time and built trust with each other.”

Advertisement

“Kim Jung-hyun has now signed an exclusive contract with Story J Company that can embrace him warmly and help him focus on acting and is concentrating on recovering his health,” it added.

Story J Company also addressed the actor struggles with anxiety and panic disorders in its statement, saying that it’d “like to thank all the fans, officials in the entertainment industry, and reporters who prayed for and worried about his recovery.”

“Both Story J Company and Kim Jung-hyun will work hard so that he can show a healthier and better side of him in the future,” it added.

Earlier this year, Kim had entered a dispute with his previous agency, O& Entertainment, regarding the expiration date of his contract after he had taken an 11-month hiatus due to health issues. They later came to an agreement that their exclusive contract had expired on May 12, as originally stipulated.