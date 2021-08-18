South Korean actress Kim Min-kyung passes on at age 61

Veteran South Korean actress Kim Min-kyung has passed away. She was 61.

In a statement published via Korean media outlet OSEN, her agency DaHong Entertainment, confirmed that the actress had passed away on August 16. She had been laid to rest in a hospital located in Seoul yesterday (August 17), and her funeral took place earlier today (August 18), per translations from Soompi. The label provided no further details on the nature of her passing in their statement.

Kim had been well known and loved in the Korean entertainment industry since her acting debut in 1979 with a theatrical troupe. She made waves with her entrance into the industry, earning the best newcomer award at the 1981 Korea Theatre Festival and going on to star in numerous hit films and television shows throughout her 42-year-long career.

Some films she had most notably starred in include Evil Twin, Where The Truth Lies as well as Hello Stranger. She also was a household name thanks to several roles in popular dramas such as The Moon Embracing The Sun, When The Camellia Blooms, Diary Of A Prosecutor and more.

She also starred in several dramas and films this year, including the thriller series Mouse, which concluded in May. She also appeared in A Good Supper which completed its 120-episode run last month. Kim had also starred in the crime film Pipeline, which hit theatres in June this year.

An upcoming crime thriller film Spiritwalker that starred the late actress is set to be released later this year. The movie, directed by Yoon Jae-geun, took home the award for excellence at the recently-held New York Asian Film Festival.