South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun has died aged 27

South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun, known for her roles in the shows Big Forest and Joseon Survival Period, has died aged 27.

Earlier today (August 29), Yoo’s older brother shared news of her passing via her personal Instagram account, which has since been deactivated.

“On Aug 29, 2022, Joo-eun left this place and went to a comfortable place. If you have time, please greet Joo-eun on her way,” he wrote, according to Chosun News.

The post had also included a note written by Yoo, which her brother uploaded per her wishes. Yoo’s final message began with an apology to her loved ones, as well as an expression of gratitude for their love and support.

“I always wanted to do acting. Maybe it was everything to me or just a small part of me. But it turned out that pursuing this career was very difficult. I didn’t want to do anything else, and it was excruciating,” wrote Yoo, describing her passion for acting as a “blessing and a curse”.

Yoo’s funeral will be held on August 31 at the funeral hall of Ajou University Hospital in Suwon-si, Gyeonggi-do.

Yoo had made her acting debut with a supporting role in tvN’s black comedy drama Big Forest in 2018. The actress is best known for her role in the 2019 time-travel series Joseon Survival Period.

