South Korean comedian Yoo Jae-suk tests positive for COVID-19

Popular South Korean television personality and comedian Yoo Jae-suk has tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier today (December), Yoo’s agency Antenna announced in a statement that Yoo had tested positive for the coronavirus this morning, per Yonhap News Agency. Yoo had initially tested negative after being classified as a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case on Saturday (December 11).

However, the entertainer subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a second PCR test on the morning of December 13. Antenna noted that Yoo is fully vaccinated, and had received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in September.

“Yoo canceled all his schedules and is taking necessary measures in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities,” Antenna said in its statement.

The comedian had previously gone through a COVID-19 scare in July, after a staff member on the set of tvN’s You Quiz On The Block had tested positive for the virus. At the time, Yoo had entered self-quarantine after he was identified as a close contact. He later returned to his scheduled activities after two weeks of self-quarantine.

Earlier this year, Yoo had signed with Antenna following the expiration of his contract with FNC Entertainment in July. He was later joined by Lovelyz member and Hangout with Yoo co-star Mijoo last month, after she departed from longtime agency Woollim Entertainment.