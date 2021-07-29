‘South Park’ creators want to buy Casa Bonita restaurant featured on show

South Park showrunners Trey Parker and Matt Stone are attempting to buy the Casa Bonita restaurant that made an appearance in the show.

The restaurant, which both Parker and Stone would visit as children, has featured several times over the show’s 24 seasons. It had an episode named after it in the show’s seventh season in 2003, and also featured in the 2017 video game South Park: The Fractured but Whole

The company that own the Mexican eatery filed for bankruptcy in April, leaving the fate of the Colorado venue in limbo.

Advertisement

“We want to buy Casa Bonita and treat it right. I feel like it was neglected even before the pandemic,” Parker said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

He added: “It’s just sitting there. It sucks. For a moment when it was like, ‘Casa Bonita is going to close down,’ we said, ‘We’re going to go buy it.’ And I felt like it was the crowning achievement of my life.”

If acquired, Parker and Stone have voiced big plans for the restaurant, which houses an arcade, cave and waterfall with cliff divers among other attractions.

“We started talking about the changes we’re going to make — mostly with the food,” said Parker. “We’re going to make really awesome food. I was already thinking about how I was going to make Black Bart’s Cave a little bigger.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Parker and Stone released an hour-long ‘Vaccination Special’ episode of the show.

The standalone episode, which took aim at QAnon conspiracy theorists, bridged the gap while fans await confirmation of the premiere date of season 24 of the show, which has been delayed for the past year due to the ongoing pandemic. The series is currently renewed through to season 26.