‘South Park’ renewed to season 30 with 14 new films on the way

South Park has been renewed through to season 30, with 14 original films based on the series also ordered for production.

Created by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, South Park has been a vital mainstay for Comedy Central since it began in 1997 – becoming one of the most successful animated shows of all time.

In a landmark new deal, the show is set to continue on the channel through to season 30 in 2027. This deal also includes an order for 14 original films based on the show for the US streaming service Paramount+.

The order comes after two hour-long South Park specials were released over the course of the pandemic, titled ‘The Pandemic Special’ and ‘South ParQ Vaccination Special’, with the former nominated for Outstanding Animated Program at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards.

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” said Parker and Stone in a joint statement.

“When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received.

“We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

Chris McCarthy, president-CEO of MTV Entertainment and chief content officer of adult animation for Paramount+, said: “Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humour to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central.”

While these new films might follow a similar format to the pandemic specials, this isn’t the first time that South Park has been adapted into a feature production – with musical South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut released at the height of its popularity in 1999.