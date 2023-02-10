‘South Park’ roasts Kanye West’s antisemitism in new episode

South Park has once again roasted Kanye West, this time including the rapper’s recent antisemitism.

Kicking off its twenty-sixth season, the irreverent animated comedy aired an episode titled Cupid Ye. The potshot at Kanye comes in the form of Cartman dressed up in distinctive West attire worn during last year’s Alex Jones interview [as per Consequence].

It then becomes even clearer that the show is poking fun at the rapper when Cartman admonishes the titular Cupid Ye, who appears to talk to him. “Ever since you changed your name and got all into Jesus, you got a little batshit crazy, Cupid Ye,” the cartoon favourite states to the Valentine-themed West cherub.

The episode as a whole begins with Cartman and Stan wrestling with jealousy over Kyle’s friendship with Tolkien. Stan sulks over his best-friend’s seemingly new best friend, but Cartman uses it as a vehicle to try to divide the African-American and Jewish students at South Park Elementary.

Cartman is then used a slow-drip for the jokes about West, as he starts by referencing points from the Black Hebrew Israelites, whose views have been espoused by West. Though the points don’t stick well, soon the whole school is parroting Cartman’s idea that “Kyle runs Hollywood”. A similar sentiment to various antisemitic comments West made last year.

The big joke comes when Cartman gives interviews on television wearing the exact same outfit worn by West on Infowars. It was during this appearance that West made positive comments about Nazi leader Hitler. Cartman also talks with a “magic fairy,” the titular Cupid Ye, who is always “busy praising our savior’s name in the music studio”.

Aside from being on South Park’s radar, West has been hitting headlines in regard to his hopeful 2024 Presidential run. The rapper’s presidential campaign has reportedly paid over $40,000 (£32,432) to former campaign manager Milo Yiannopoulos.

West confirmed back in November that Yiannopoulos was working on his presidential campaign, referred to as #YE2024. Just a couple of weeks later, however, Yiannopoulos stepped away from the campaign.