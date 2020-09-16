South Park to tackle coronavirus pandemic in new hour-long special

South Park will return at the end of this month with a new hour-long special tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The episode, titled ‘The Pandemic Special’, will mark the start of the show’s 24th season – with show-runners Trey Parker and Matt Stone returning once more.

In a trailer for the latest episode, it’s revealed that Randy and Cartman will be at the centre of the episode’s coronavirus chaos.

Randy is seen announcing his own “pandemic special”, which is introduced with the sound of a cash register.

Cartman, meanwhile, is seen attempting to stay home as schools return after a lengthy break.

“They’re going to try and make us go to school. Do you really want to go back to that slavery?,” he complains in the new clip.

A new synopsis reveals: “Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.”

It will air on Comedy Central on September 30.

The new episode comes after it was revealed that more South Park movies could be on the way.

A full length feature film of the animated adult series – South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut – was released in cinemas in 1999.

Last month, Grant Gish, ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group’s new senior vice president of adult animation, has expressed an interest in making more movies and specials with Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

“As long as you’re doing something new, and that could be anything from a new style to a new tone to a new voice coming from a specific writer, I think it can work,” Gish told CNBC.

Meanwhile HBO Max recently excluded five episodes South Park due to Prophet Muhammad depictions.