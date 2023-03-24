‘Special Kid Factory’ anime announced by ‘ID:INVADED’ animator NAZ Studio

NAZ Studio, the animation studio behind beloved anime series such as ID:INVADED and Rust Eater Bisco, has announced a new upcoming anime titled Special Kid Factory.

Announced today (March 24), Special Kid Factory will see NAZ Studio combine efforts with director Atsushi Ikariya, novelist Ōtarō Maijō and development supervisor Aoki Ei for the suspense sci-fi anime.

Special Kid Factory‘s plot is described as such: “The suspense sci-fi anime takes place in a future where unbeknownst to the people of Earth, there wages an interstellar war spanning the entire universe. Alien arms dealers control our world from behind the scenes, using at as a super-soldier factory where “special kids” with unique abilities are abducted to fight in wars on the other side of the universe. When one “special kid” escapes captivity and journeys back to Earth, a seemingly ordinary boy uncovers he is a body double for a family all while being drawn unarmed into the heart of a space war.”

Ōtarō Maijō, Novelist for Special Kid Factory, said in a press statement: “We believe we’re exploring the next frontier of anime – one which gets fans involved with the development behind the scenes to put the story in their hands. Anime is one of the most dynamic forms of animation, and with Special Kid Factory we have a real opportunity to spark a new conversation between creators and fans. We want to take you on a journey that challenges your expectations about anime as it pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with this medium.”

Yasuo Suda, CEO of NAZ Studio, said: “In ID:INVADED and Rust Eater Bisco, we have seen our team’s potential to bring incredible ideas to life. In Special Kid Factory, we have taken that potential to a whole new level. We brought together the most exciting talents from across the industry to lead this project. From the beginning of Special Kid Factory‘s development, we went beyond the typically core team (directors, scriptwriters, and character designers) to get everyone in the production.

Special Kid Factory is currently in development and has yet to receive a release date or cast.