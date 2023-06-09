A spin-off to K-BL ‘Unintentional Love Story’ is in the works

TVING’s popular Korean Boys’ Love series Unintentional Love Story is set to get a spin-off.

Production company No. 3 Pictures announced today (June 9) that it is working on a spin-off of Unintentional Love Story. The original K-BL premiered in March on TVING, and starred B1A4’s Gongchan and The Second Husband actor Cha Seo-won.

“We will begin filming in the second half of this year, and we are aiming for a release at the beginning of next year,” No. 3 Pictures said in a statement to Kyunghyang Shinmun, as translated by Soompi.

No. 3 Pictures has yet to announce a title for the upcoming Unintentional Love Story spin-off nor the new show’s plot. It is also unclear if original actors Gongchan and Cha Seo-won will be returning.

TVING’s Unintentional Love Story is a live-action adaptation of the popular webtoon of the same name. The series centred around office worker Ji Won-young (Gongchan) who sets out to win the heart of reclusive genius ceramicist Yoon Tae-joon (Cha) in order to save his job.

