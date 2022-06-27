Watch the intense new trailer for ‘Spy x Family’ part 2

The anime Spy x Family will return in October for the second part of its debut season – which has been teased in a brand-new trailer.

The trailer, released on June 25, teases what’s in store for the Westalis spy Twilight and the fake family – wife Yor and child Anya – he has assembled for his secret mission. The trailer shows Twilight being briefed ahead of his next mission, while Anya is seen riding on a big white dog. Watch it below.

The upcoming 13-episode cour, or part, of Spy x Family will be released in October. The first cour concluded this past weekend after 12 episodes, with NME’s Hidzir Junaini praising it as “the most charming and enjoyable anime of 2022 thus far” in a four-star review.

It is currently unknown if more episodes of the series will be produced once the second cour has been fully released. The manga, from which the anime is adapted, is currently ongoing and has published nine volumes since its debut in 2019.

One of NME’s 10 best Asian films and TV shows of the year so far, Spy x Family follows Twilight, a secret agent from the country of Westalis, who is ordered to assemble a fake family for cover on a secret mission against neighbouring country Ostania. Unknown to him, his faux wife Yor is a deadly assassin, while their daughter Anya psychic powers.

All 12 of Spy x Family’s episodes out so far are currently available for streaming on Netflix.