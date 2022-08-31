‘Spy x Family’ part two sets October release date

Hit anime series Spy x Family has announced the premiere of its second part in October.

According to its official website , the espionage comedy will premiere the first episode of its second part (and 13th episode overall), ‘Stop the Terrorist Bombing Attack’, via TV Tokyo and other Japanese channels on October 1.

The announcement was accompanied by a new poster designed by Kazuaki Shimada, which prominently features the titular family’s daughter Anya, surrounded by an array of characters both established and new, including the white dog seen in the part two trailer released in June.

Part two of Spy x Family will consist of 13 episodes, and follows the first cour of the series, which consisted of 12 episodes and concluded in June. NME’s Hidzir Junaini commended the series in a four-star review, stating that it “perfectly translates the wit and warmth of Endo’s manga to deliver the most charming and enjoyable anime of 2022 thus far”.

One of NME’s 10 best Asian films and TV shows of the year so far, the anime is based on a manga series by Tatsuya Endo, and follows Twilight, a secret agent from the fictional country of Westalis, who is tasked with starting a fake family as part of a plot against neighbouring country Ostania. Unbeknownst to him, his chosen wife Yor is a deadly mercenary, and his daughter Anya has telepathic powers.

The ongoing manga series currently has nine issues, and was first published in March 2019. It is currently unknown whether more episodes will be produced for the series after the conclusion of part two.

All 12 episodes of the first part of Spy x Family are currently available for streaming on Netflix.