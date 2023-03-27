‘Spy x Family’ season 2 and ‘Code: White’ movie: release window, trailers and everything we know so far

Nearly a year after the first season of hit anime season Spy x Family premiered, concrete news on its highly anticipated second season has been revealed.

We now know that season two of Spy x Family and a full-length animated film will arrive this year – read on to find out more about both titles.

Based on the hit manga series, Spy x Family follows Twilight aka Loid Forger, an undercover agent who is forced to form a fake family for an operation. He ends up adopting Anya, an orphan who is secretly a telepath, and marrying Yor, a clerk who is secretly an assassin in the criminal underworld.

Below, we break down everything we know so far about Spy x Family season 2 and beyond. Warning: Spoilers ahead.

What happened in season 1 of Spy x Family?

The first season of Spy x Family was split into two halves – the first of which ran from April to June. Part 1 saw our protagonists slowly but surely build their faux family. It kicks off with Twilight, a Westalis spy undercover as psychiatrist Loid Forger on Operation Strix in Ostania.

To jumpstart his fake family, he heads to an orphanage where he adopts six-year old Anya. He then enters into a marriage of convenience with Yor Briar, a lonely civil servant who is all too happy to pose as his wife.

Unbeknownst to Twilight, Anya is a telepath – an escapee from a covert government programme that creates psychics. Likewise, his new bride is secretly an infamous assassin within the Ostanian underworld known as The Thorn Princess, who is facing societal scrutiny as an unmarried woman.

Over the course of season 1, Loid and Yor develop a heartwarming attachment to Anya as they juggle the more mundane stresses of newfound parenthood with the dangers of their double lives.

Part two of Spy x Family season 1 sees the Forgers adopt a dog with the uncanny ability to view the future, which Anya then interprets. Loid and his family work together to infiltrate the Eden Academy, getting the super spy one step closer to saving the world, eventually coming face-to-face with his target for the first time.

When will Spy x Family season 2 be released?

Season 2 of Spy x Family is set to arrive in October per a Crunchyroll report, though a firm release date has yet to be announced.

What will the plot for Spy x Family season 2 be?

Details surrounding season 2 of Spy x Family‘s plot have yet to be announced. However, since the anime follows the manga, season 2 will likely see Loid progress in his secret mission while maintaining his family life, taking Yor and Anya on a cruise trip.

How many episodes will Spy x Family season 2 have?

An episode count has yet to be revealed. However, seeing as the first half of season 1 contained 12 episodes while the second half had 13, it would be safe to assume that season 2 would likely carry a similar episode count. It is also unclear if season 2 will be split into two parts like its predecessor.

Is there an official trailer for Spy x Family season 2?

A trailer for Spy x Family season 2 has yet to be released. Stay tuned for more information.

Where can I watch season 2 of Spy x Family?

Season 2 of Spy x Family, like season 1, will be available on Crunchyroll, Netflix and Disney+ upon its release this October.

Season 1 is currently available on Netflix and Disney+.

Is there going to be a Spy x Family movie?

Yes, a Spy x Family movie titled Code: White has been announced on March 26. It will come after season 2 is released and will tell a brand new story.

What is the plot of Spy x Family Code: White?

Details surrounding Spy x Family Code: White have yet to be revealed, though through its announcement, it was confirmed that its plot will revolve around a completely new story from Endo. Stay tuned for more updates.

When will Spy x Family Code: White be released?

While Spy x Family fans are going to have to wait awhile before watching Code: White, the good news is that it will release this year, shortly after season 2’s release. Spy x Family Code: White is currently listed for a December 22 release in Japan, though a cinematic release plan globally has yet to be confirmed.

Is there a trailer for Spy x Family Code: White?

Yes, a teaser trailer for Spy x Family Code: White was released alongside its announcement on March 26. The clip, seen below, shows all four core members of the series in its key visual, depicting them among snow-capped mountains, suggesting a change in scenery.

Where can I watch Spy x Family Code: White?

Spy x Family Code: White is set to release across cinemas in Japan in December. It is currently unclear when the film will make its ways to screen in other parts of the world, or when it will come to streaming platforms, but you can expect it to arrive on Netflix and Disney+ several months after the film’s wide cinematic release.