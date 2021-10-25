‘Squid Game’ actor Christian Lagahit discusses his impact on Filipino representation in Korean dramas

Filipino Squid Game star Christian Lagahit has opened up about the impact of his role on the hit Netflix series on audiences back home.

Lagahit had recently sat down for an interview with Asian Boss as part of their Stay Curious series of videos, where he discussed his role in Squid Game and the impact it has had on the Filipino community.

He revealed that people had begun to realise his presence as a Filipino actor within the series after he had uploaded a photo taken on the set of Squid Game, which had gone viral in the Philippines soon after and elicited reactions of excitement from fellow Filipinos on social media.

“Seeing someone, seeing a fellow Kababayan or another Filipino in a foreign land having that kind of opportunity, I believe some of the Filipinos would really feel proud of that,” he said, when asked why he thought there was so much excitement surrounding his appearance despite his small role in the show.

“[It was] not in my wildest imagination that when I got here in Korea [that] I’ll have the opportunity to be acting for Korean dramas,” he gushed, saying that this was especially because Korean dramas and films are “such a big hit” back in the Philippines.

Lagahit also revealed elsewhere in the interview that he was initially just cast as a background actor, only to be on set for three days. However, his role had later been subject to some “changes” in the script as the series started filming, ultimately providing him a bigger role as Player 276, who was eventually placed in the same Tug Of War team as the show’s main characters.

In other related news, Netflix reported that Squid Game has helped the streaming platform to pick up millions of new subscribers worldwide. According to the report, the streaming platform saw 4.38million new subscribers across the globe for the period of July to September, reaching a total of 213.6million worldwide.