Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae has addressed the possibility of a second season, after the show became Netflix’s biggest series launch ever.

The series has topped Netflix’s TV charts in 94 countries since it launched on September 17. Despite its overwhelming success, a second season has yet to be announced.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Lee Jung-jae, who plays main protagonist Seong Gi-hun in the series, was asked if he’d like to return for a follow-up.

Advertisement

“Because I’ve received so much love and support from [viewers], of course I have to play him again if there is a season two,” Lee said. “But at this point I don’t know anything about how the story is going to turn out, or how the characters are going to change, or if there is going to be any new characters adding to the series.

“I don’t know anything right now. And I also don’t know whether if Gi-hun’s role [will] still be the main role or like a minor role on the side. But whatever it’s going to be, of course I would have to say yes.”

The actor also discussed which of the deadly games was the toughest to shoot, and aside from the final battle which he found “emotionally tough”, he highlighted the honeycomb challenge.

“Out of the games, I would have to pick Dalgona or Honeycomb because I had to express with very minimal movement,” Lee said. “I couldn’t exaggerate my movement while I had to express the escalation of the tension with the passing of time. That was really tricky.”

In the final scene of season one, Gi-hun, after winning the games and securing a huge cash prize, decides not to board a plane to be with his daughter – as he looks to stop those who orchestrate Squid Game once and for all.

Advertisement

Show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has discussed potential ideas for a sequel, which include switching focus to The Front Man who oversees the games in the first season.

Cast member Wi Ha-joon, who plays police detective Jun Ho in the show, has also addressed the possibility of a follow-up, stating that he’s hopeful for a return.

Squid Game is available now to stream on Netflix.