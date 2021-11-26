‘Squid Game’ actor Park Hae-soo says he’s a “huge fan” of BTS

Squid Game actor Park Hae-soo has described himself as a “huge fan” of K-pop boyband BTS.

Three members of the cast of hit Netflix series Squid Game – Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo and Jung Ho-yeon – alongside director and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk, recently sat down with Variety to participate in a game of ‘Most Likely To’.

During the session, four cast and crew members of Squid Game were asked who among them were “most likely to sing a BTS song”, of which the votes were equally split between Jung Ho-yeon and Park Hae-soo, who played Kang Sae-byeok and Cho Sang-woo on the show respectively.

“I mean, he’s a better singer than me, I think,” Jung said about Park. “But I think I know more about BTS than you.” Park then revealed that he is actually a “huge fan” of the seven-member boy group, and added that he prefers dancing to singing.

Elsewhere during the video, the Squid Game cast and crew also chose who they think would be most likely to win the TV show’s titular game, who would be best at ‘Red Light, Green Light’ and more.

In other Squid Game news, a real-life version of Squid Game was recently staged by YouTuber MrBeast, where 456 contestants had competed for a cash prize of $456,000. The content creator also re-created several of the games depicted in the Netflix original series.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s National Assembly is reportedly divided over possibly exempting BTS from mandatory military service. A defense ministry spokesperson said during a recent briefing that the ministry is currently considering “situational variables” over the so-called BTS Law.