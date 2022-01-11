‘Squid Game’ cast congratulate O Yeong-su on becoming first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe

The cast members of Squid Game have congratulated actor O Yeong-su for his historic win at the 79th Golden Globe Awards.

On Monday (January 10) O, who played Player 001 in the hit series, became the first-ever South Korean to win a Golden Globe, beating out the likes of Kieran Culkin (Succession) and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) in the supporting actor category for television.

In an endearing Instagram post, lead actor Lee Jung Jae posted a picture of them both on set. “Il Nam teacher, congratulations,” Lee wrote. “Every scene I did with you was an honor. Starting from being your gganbu.”

Fellow cast members also took to the platform to send their well-wishes. Jung Ho-Yeon shared Lee’s post on an Instagram Story, writing: “Congratulations to these two.” Lee was nominated for Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series, a category that was ultimately won by Jeremy Strong (Succession).

On his own Instagram Story, Park Hae-soo shared a still of O, captioned: “Congratulations to my beloved teacher.”

Heo Sung-tae, who played the hot-tempered Jang Deok-su, wrote that he looks up to O. Kim Joo-ryeong added: “Heartiest congratulations to you, sir. Stay healthy always.”

O’s win marked the sole Golden Globe win for Squid Game, which was also nominated for Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series and Best Television Series (Drama).

In December, Lee confirmed that his character Gi-hun will compete in the contest once again in Squid Game’s upcoming second season.

“I have no idea what will happen or the scale of it, but the only thing [Hwang] did tell me was that Seong Gi-hun is going to be in the show again, and he’s going to be playing in the arena again,” he told People.

“I hope there’s some sort of twist that’ll be exciting and surprising for me and the viewers,” he added. “If it was predictable, it would be no fun.”

Translation assistance by Carmen Chin