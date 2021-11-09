‘Squid Game’ creator confirms a second season is in the works

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of Squid Game, has confirmed that a second season is on the way.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” the creator told AP News at a red carpet event. “But, I will say that there will indeed be a second season.”

Hwang went on to say that the second season of Netflix’s most successful show is “in the planning process currently”.

“It’s in my head right now,” he said.

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

Netflix is yet to comment on the announcement.

In October, Hwang revealed that the then potential second season of show could focus on the Front Man.

“One [idea] would be the story of the Front Man,” Hwang told The Times. The character in question was the elusive boss who ran the deadly tournament in the show in the first season.

Elsewhere, cast member Wi Ha-joon, who plays policeman Jun Ho in the show, also addressed the possibility of a follow-up.

“My hope is that season two comes out, Jun Ho returns alive, and the story with Jun Ho’s brother is resolved well,” Wi said told Sports Chosun. “I really want Jun Ho to live. But it really can’t be predicted. Only the director knows, [but] I want to live and appear in season two.”

The series has topped Netflix’s TV charts in 94 countries since it launched on September 17.