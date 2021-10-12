The creator of Netflix’s breakout show Squid Game has said Donald Trump’s presidency helped spur the show’s release.

Hwang Dong-hyuk first conceived ideas for Squid Game back in 2008 during the global financial crisis, but it wasn’t until the rise of tech giants and the Trump presidency over the following 10 years that the creator believed the show’s premise would resonate with audiences.

Speaking to IndieWire about Trump, Hwang said: “I think he kind of resembles one of the VIPS in the Squid Game. It’s almost like he’s running a game show, not a country, like giving people horror. After all these issues happened, I thought it was about time that this show goes out into the world.”

In the show, the VIP characters are masked members of the rich elite who spectate and gamble on the competition, all while contestants put their lives at stake in a series of games to win a massive cash prize.

A second season hasn’t been confirmed, although the show’s popularity – as potentially the most successful Netflix show ever – means there’s expectation a sequel will happen.

“I think I do have the obligation to explain it to the fans and I’m thinking about season two, but at the time, I was so tired after finishing season one, I couldn’t really think of season two,” Hwang said about following up the show’s unanswered questions.

“But now that it’s become such a big hit, people would hate me if I don’t make a season two, so I feel a lot of pressure and think I’d have to. The big success of season one is a big reward for me, but at the same time it’s given me a lot of pressure.”

The creator has recently discussed potential ideas for a sequel, including switching focus to The Front Man.

Cast member Wi Ha-joon, who plays policeman Jun Ho in the show, has also addressed the possibility of a follow up, stating that he’s hopeful of a return.

Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now.