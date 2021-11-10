‘Squid Game’ director reveals alternate ending

Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk has shared a potential alternate ending to the show.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hwang offered a different narrative for the Netflix show in which Player 456 might have actually decided to get on a plane to see his daughter.

“We actually wrestled between two different scenarios for the ending,” Hwang told the publication. “There was one, the other alternate ending, where Gi-hun would get on the plane and leave. And then there was of course the one where he would turn back and walk towards the camera.

Advertisement

“We constantly asked ourselves, is it really right for Gi-hun to make the decision to leave and go see his family, to pursue his own happiness? Is that the right way for us to really propose the question or the message that we wanted to convey through the series?”

He added: “We came to the conclusion that the question that we wanted to propose cannot be done if he left on the plane.

“The question that we want to answer — why has the world come to what it is now? — can only be answered or can only be proposed if Gi-hun turned back and walked towards the camera. So that’s how we ended up with that ending in the finale.”

Yesterday (November 9), Hwang confirmed a second season of Squid Game would be soon on the way.

Advertisement

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” the creator told AP News at a red carpet event.