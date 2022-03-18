‘Squid Game”s Jung Ho-yeon to star in Alfonso Cuarón’s new Apple TV+ series

Squid Game breakout star Jung Ho-yeon has been cast in the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series titled Disclaimer, by Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón.

Jung will join Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline as part of the cast of the upcoming Apple TV+ original series, according to Deadline. The new show is set to be helmed and written by Rona director Alfonso Cuarón, and will be based on the Renee Knight novel of the same name.

Disclaimer will follow Catherine Ravenscroft (played by Blanchett), a successful and respected television documentary journalist. However, her world is turned upside down when she realises she’s the key character in a mysterious novel, penned by a widower (played by Kline), that tells a story from a long-forgotten part of her past.

Jung will star as Kim, an ambitious subordinate of Ravenscroft’s who knows that working for the television documentary journalist could be her own big break in the journalism field. Apart from Jung, Blanchett and Kline, the upcoming series will also feature Sacha Baron Cohen and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The new series is Cuarón’s first project after he signed a multi-year deal with the streaming platform in 2019. The show will be produced by Esperanto Filmoj, who previously worked on the 2020 film The Witches, with both Blanchett and Renee Knight as executive producers.

Squid Game recently took home two wins at the Critics Choice Awards. Cast member Lee Jung-jae, who played the series’ main character Seong Gi-hun, won Best Actor In A Drama Series for his performance. The series also won for Best Foreign Language Series against other Netflix heavyweights like Money Heist and Lupin.