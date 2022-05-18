‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-jae says life hasn’t “changed dramatically” despite the K-drama’s success

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae has opened up about his life since the Netflix series’ viral success and what the show might mean for the future of Korean media.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Lee spoke about how, despite the massive international popularity of Squid Game – including critical success at the Critics Choice Awards and the SAG Awards – life has largely stayed the same for him.

“I still don’t feel like my life has changed dramatically,” he explained, although, it’s been a different story for his career. The actor noted that the K-drama’s success has opened up “more opportunities to work with great people on more projects”.

On the topic of opportunities, Lee touched on how he has “already [been] getting a lot of support” from renowed talent agency Creative Artists Agency, which he signed with earlier this year. “After several meetings, I came to the conclusion that we could be good partners,” the actor explained. “I’m truly grateful.”

Later in the interview, the actor opened up about his high hopes for the future of Korean media internationally. “We now live in an era where the ability to express emotions is more important for an actor than the linguistic skills,” Lee explained. “I’m not fluent in English, but I don’t think it will prevent me from communicating the emotions of my characters.”

Language barriers aside, Lee also brought attention to the variety of “Korean content that is just as entertaining as Squid Game.”

“There are many series and films currently in production across a wide variety of genres that have not been tried before,” he explained. “These series and films will move and entertain audiences in many other countries.”

Lee is set to reprise his role as Seong Gi-hun in the second season of Squid Game, according to creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

The director and producer of the Netflix K-drama teased what fans could look forward to at Deadline’s annual Contenders Television at Paramount Studios, held last month. “Gi-hun for sure,” the screenwriter said. “He will be back and I believe the Front Man (played by Lee Byung-hun) will back too.”