‘Squid Game’ makes history as first Korean series to be nominated at SAG Awards

Netflix’s hit K-drama series Squid Game has become the first-ever Korean series to receive nominations at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

Earlier today (January 13), the awards show had unveiled its final list of nominations ahead of the 28th edition of its annual awards ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on February 27, per Yonhap News Agency.

The Netflix original is up for a total of four awards, with lead actor Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun) being nominated for the Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor. Meanwhile, supporting cast member and the show’s breakout star Jung Ho-yeon (Kang Sae-byeok) is up for the Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor.

In addition, the main and supporting casts are also up for Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble Cast In A Drama Series, while the show was nominated for Outstanding Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Television Series.

With these nominations, Squid Game has officially made history as both the first South Korean series as well as the first foreign-language programme to ever receive nominations from the United States-based awards ceremony.

Upon the announcement of the SAG nominations, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk has since shared with Variety that this milestone “has to be one of the most surprising, and one of the happiest moments we’ve experienced”.

He also added that he felt “especially honoured in that it’s not only one or two lead actors that were recognised, but the entire ensemble was nominated, as well as the stunt ensemble, which is truly a great honour”.

Earlier this month, actor O Yeong-su, who played Player 001 in the hit series, became the first-ever South Korean to win a Golden Globe. The cast members of Squid Game have since congratulated the actor for his historic win at the 79th Golden Globe Awards.