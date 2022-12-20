‘Squid Game’ and ‘Money Heist: Korea’ star Park Hae-soo to host upcoming SNL Korea episode

South Korean actor Park Hae-soo, best known for his roles in Netflix’s Squid Game and Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, is set to host an upcoming episode of SNL Korea 3.

On December 19, Korea JoongAng Daily reported that Park would be hosting the sixth episode of the current SNL Korea 3 season, which airs every Saturday night on streaming platform Coupang Play. The talk show is the South Korean version of the popular American late-night show Saturday Night Live.

“I am very excited to appear on SNL Korea, which is a show that I regularly watch,” Park said of his upcoming appearance. “I will diligently prepare so that I can show the public more new sides of me. Please look forward to my episode.” Park’s episode of the talk show will air on Christmas Eve at 8PM KST.

The 41-year-old actor began acting in musicals in 2007, and later branched out to appear in television shows and films, landing his first leading role in Prison Playbook in 2017. Park went on to appear in Netflix’s 2021 hit series Squid Game, through which he gained significant international attention.

Park has since gone on to star in two more Netflix series, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area and Narco-Saints, both in 2022. He will also appear in the upcoming historical spy movie Phantom, which will be released in South Korean theatres on January 18 2023.