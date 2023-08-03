‘Squid Game’ was originally planned to have only one season, Lee Byung-hun reveals

Squid Game actor Lee Byung-hun has revealed that the popular Netflix K-drama series was originally planned to only have one season.

Lee, who played Front Man in the first season of the show, recently spoke to South Korean media about the upcoming second season of Squid Game. During the interview, the actor revealed that series director Hwang Dong-hyuk had told him that Squid Game was never planned with a second season in mind.

“Since I’ve worked with Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of Squid Game, for a movie before, we’re very close to each other,” Lee said, per SBS Star, adding that Hwang had “initially never planned for the show to have a sequel”.

“After wrapping up Squid Game, we went out for dinner. Over dinner, I asked him what it was like for him to make a series. He was like, ‘I’ve lost six teeth due to stress. I’m never doing a television show again’,” Lee continued. “But it was the show’s global success that got him to make a sequel.”

Lee later spoke about the script for season two of Squid Game, saying that it made him feel like Hwang is a “true storyteller” and a “genius”. He added: “Creating something out of nothing, that’s what it was. Squid Game was a show that originally wasn’t intended to have a second season, so the script amazed me even more.”

In the down time between the first and second seasons of Squid Game, fans have come up with theories about the possible plot of the sequel. However, according to Lee, no one has come close to what the storyline will be: “I’ve read lots of speculative articles, but none of them were even near the actual plot.”

In June, Netflix revealed the new cast for Squid Game season two. It’ll feature former Big Bang member T.O.P, ex-IZ*ONE singer Jo Yu-ri, Heartbeat‘s Won Ji-an and The Glory‘s Park Sung-hoon, among others. They will be joined by returning cast members Lee Jung-Jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-Jun and Gong Yoo.

Netflix also previously unveiled a first look at Squid Game: The Challenge, the upcoming reality TV show based on the scripted K-drama series. The show will feature contestants competing for a cash prize of $4.56million (£3.65million) in a series of games inspired by the show – without the violent stakes.