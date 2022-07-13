‘Squid Game’ makes history with multiple Primetime Emmy Awards nominations

Netflix’s Squid Game can now add historic nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards to its long list of accolades.

The Television Academy announced the list of nominees yesterday (June 12), ahead of the 74th edition of the annual awards ceremony, which is set to take place on September 12, per Variety.

Squid Game is up for 14 major and minor awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. Notably, it’s the first non-English programme to receive a nomination for the awards ceremony’s drama category, going up against shows like HBO’s Euphoria, Netflix’s Stranger Things and AMC’s Better Call Saul, among others.

Lead actor Lee Jung-jae is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, while model-turned-actress Jung Ho-yeon is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

“It is a tremendous honor to be nominated together with these brilliant actors,” Lee said in response to Squid Game‘s nomination. The actor also extended his thanks to the show’s viewers and production team.

Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-su have both received nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while Lee You-mi is in the running for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

Director and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has also received several nominations. He’s up for Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series for ‘Red Light, Green Light’ and Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series for ‘One Lucky Day’.

Hwang had also expressed his gratitude for the show’s nominations at the awards show. “I hope that Squid Game’s Emmy nominations will open up even more opportunities for the whole world to enjoy and appreciate each other’s content beyond the barriers of culture and language,” the director wrote on Instagram.

Apple TV+’s Pachinko has also secured a nomination for Outstanding Main Title Design. The series is going against shows like Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, Apple TV+’s Severance and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, among others.

Squid Game and Pachinko have both been renewed for second seasons. Squid Game’s second season is reportedly set to air by the end of 2023 or 2024, with Hwang laying out a question that the show’s new season hopes to address.

Pachinko showrunner Soo Hugh has also hinted at the lore that the show’s second season will be following but has not released details on a production schedule or a premiere timeline.