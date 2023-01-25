Squid Game’ reality show like a “warzone” as reports emerge of contestant stretchered off set

Netflix has denied that Squid Game: The Challenge is dangerous following reports that at least one contestant had to be stretchered off set.

The new game show aims to recreate some of the challenges seen in the hit South Korean series, with 456 people competing for a $4.56million (£3.7million) prize.

However, according to The Sun, some contestants required medical assistance while filming in freezing cold conditions in the UK.

The publication claims that the contestants were playing a game of Red Light, Green Light in minus three degrees Celsius weather, with some unable to move their feet due to the cold.

One player told The Sun: “Even if hypothermia kicked in then people were willing to stay for as long as possible because a lot of money was on the line. Too many were determined not to move so they stood there for far too long.

“There were people arriving thinking they were going to be millionaires but they left in tears.”

They continued: “It was like a warzone. People were getting carried out by medics but we couldn’t say anything. If you talk then you’re out. Some people couldn’t move their feet because it was so cold.

“You could hear someone yell ‘medic’ and the crew would rush on. We ended up standing there for 30 minutes between takes. Some were crawling by the end. At least one was carried out on a stretcher.”

A spokesperson for Netflix said: “While it was very cold on set – and participants were prepared for that – any claims of serious injury are untrue.

“We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures,” added the statement.

Red Light, Green Light requires players to progress towards a finish line, but remain still when a camera (behind the eyes of a large robotic doll) is facing them. Some of the other games taken from the hit series include Tug of War, Marbles and Hopscotch.

Goggblebox producers Studio Lambert and ITV Studios are developing the new game show for Netflix. A release date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, filming on a second season of Squid Game is set to begin at some point this year, with the new episodes reportedly scheduled to drop towards the end of 2024.

In September, South Korean news outlet Moonhwa Ilbo reported that the second season will implement a new mechanism for the games named Cheol-su, described to be the “boyfriend” of Young-hee, the iconic giant doll used in the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game in the first season.