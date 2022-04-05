‘Squid Game’ season 2 has not been written yet, says creator

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the hit Netflix K-drama Squid Game, has revealed that the series’ much-anticipated second season has not been written yet.

During an appearance at the MIPTV festival in Cannas, the 50-year-old director shared to the media that he has yet to write the script for the much-anticipated second season of Squid Game, but also hinted at when the show might be returning.

“I have to work on season 2. Hopefully, I can show it to the fans by the end of 2024,” said Hwang on Monday (April 4), per The Straits Times. According to the report, the director and screenwriter had reportedly admitted at the Canneseries festival the day prior (April 3) that he had only written three pages of the new season so far.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos had confirmed in January that the platform had ordered a second season of the hit series. “The Squid Game universe has just begun,” teased Sarandos at the time. Hwang had first confirmed that he would would return for season two last November, while hinting at the potential direction it would head in.

On the red carpet at last month’s PGA Awards, Hwang teased that he had been “brainstorming and collecting the ideas” for the next season of Squid Game, and hinted that series breakout star Jung Ho-yeon could return for a new role.

In February, Squid Game leading actor Lee Jung-jae and Jung made history by becoming the first actors from a non-English-language series to win acting prizes at the annual SAG Awards. The pair had won Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series and Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series respectively.